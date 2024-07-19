Top track

Latino Fest Summer Rooftop Party (Birmingham)

XOYO Birmingham
Fri, 19 Jul, 7:00 pm
PartyBirmingham
£12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Latino Fest Summer Rooftop Party 🎉☀️

Latino Fest is coming back to Birmingham for a special summer rooftop party!

2 rooms of DJ's playing the best Latin music to 600+ Latin music lovers.

Roof Terrace (Open 7pm-1am) - Reggaeton, Latin Pop, Latin Trap, B...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Latino Fest.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

XOYO Birmingham

Lower Trinity Street, Birmingham, B9 4AG, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends1:00 am

