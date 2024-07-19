DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Latino Fest Summer Rooftop Party 🎉☀️
Latino Fest is coming back to Birmingham for a special summer rooftop party!
2 rooms of DJ's playing the best Latin music to 600+ Latin music lovers.
Roof Terrace (Open 7pm-1am) - Reggaeton, Latin Pop, Latin Trap, B...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.