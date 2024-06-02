DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Urban Garage Gala

DROM
Sun, 2 Jun, 6:00 pm
From $11.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Urban Garage is a playing and performance lab for young musicians, aged 11-21, interested in genres of music not typically taught in schools - pop, rock, folk, blues, country etc. Through free, monthly open mics, guided jams and community service concerts,...

All ages
Presented by DROM.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

