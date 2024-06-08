Top track

Googa Mama

Late Night Funk Club: The Bongolian + DJ Black Wax Solution

The Lanes
Sat, 8 Jun, 10:30 pm
GigsBristol
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

- The Bongolian -For all you Late Night Funk Cats with a passion for percussion, we’re psyched to welcome back Mind-Blowing Bongo Maestro - THE BONGOLIAN!

Drawing on influences of Funk, Latin, Soul and Jazz, Nasser Bouzida (also front man of cult Hammond...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Late Night Funk Club
Lineup

The Bongolian

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Doors open10:30 pm

