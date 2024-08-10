DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Inspired by skating, hip-hop culture and all-night raves in his native Brazil, Mochakk’s DIY house releases have made him a mainstay in the South American EDM scene. Mochakk also works as an audio engineer and educator helping to mentor DJs and producers i
District 8 presents - D8 In The Garden, a brand new concept inspired by acclaimed international events such as Brunch In The Park & Piknic Électronik. An exciting summer gathering, surrounded by nature in the magical Walled Garden at Palmerstown House, Co....
This is a STRICTLY over 18’s event.
You can not bring your own food or drinks to the Garden. There will be a full bar and many food stalls throughout the festival, offering everything from traditional pie and mash to freshly made tacos.
Address: Palmerstown House Estate, Naas, Co. Kildare, W91 FK10
Car parking available.
Bus: Dublin, Custom House Quay.
Bus: Naas, Main Street.
Rail: Timetables [nearest Train Station: Sallins & Nass] - https://www.irishrail.ie/en-ie/train-timetables
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.