Top track

Mochakk - Follow Me (feat. Beta Max)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

D8 IN THE GARDEN - MOCHAKK

Palmerstown House Estate
Sat, 10 Aug, 3:00 pm
DJDublin
€61.76The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mochakk - Follow Me (feat. Beta Max)
Got a code?

About Mochakk

Inspired by skating, hip-hop culture and all-night raves in his native Brazil, Mochakk’s DIY house releases have made him a mainstay in the South American EDM scene. Mochakk also works as an audio engineer and educator helping to mentor DJs and producers i Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

District 8 presents - D8 In The Garden, a brand new concept inspired by acclaimed international events such as Brunch In The Park & Piknic Électronik. An exciting summer gathering, surrounded by nature in the magical Walled Garden at Palmerstown House, Co....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Index.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mochakk

Venue

Palmerstown House Estate

Palmerstown House, Johnstown, Kill, Kildare W91, Ireland
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

FAQs

Age Restrictions

This is a STRICTLY over 18’s event.

Food & Drinks

You can not bring your own food or drinks to the Garden. There will be a full bar and many food stalls throughout the festival, offering everything from traditional pie and mash to freshly made tacos.

Getting to D8 In The Garden

Address: Palmerstown House Estate, Naas, Co. Kildare, W91 FK10

Car parking available.

Bus: Dublin, Custom House Quay.

Bus: Naas, Main Street.

Rail: Timetables [nearest Train Station: Sallins & Nass] - https://www.irishrail.ie/en-ie/train-timetables

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.