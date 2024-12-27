Top track

Big Country - In a Big Country

Big Country

The Boileroom
Fri, 27 Dec, 7:00 pm
£41.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Big Country

From humble beginnings in Fife, Scotland to opening for the likes of the Rolling Stones and Jimmy Page, Big Country’s new-wave, folk-tinged rock left a distinct mark on Britain’s ’80s scene. Remembered for mimicking native Scottish instruments such as bagp Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Scottish rockers Big Country emerged in the 1980s with a distinctive sound blending punk energy with Celtic folk influences. Formed by Stuart Adamson and Bruce Watson, their anthemic hits like "In a Big Country" catapulted them to global fame. Adamson's tr...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by The Boileroom.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Big Country

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

