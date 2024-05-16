Top track

Tim Key + Support

Big Penny Social
Thu, 16 May, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£17.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

New date added Friday 17th May: https://link.dice.fm/Ie08f86d682c

What's funny? This is! We've got the amazing Tim Key (Alan Partridge / Peep Show / Taskmaster) headlining with support from Jodie Mitchell (Comedy Central / writer on Sex Educ**...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Big Penny Social
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tim Key

Venue

Big Penny Social

1 Priestley Way, London E17 6AL, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
1400 capacity

