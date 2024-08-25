DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bug Hunter + The Narcissist Cookbook

Chop Shop
Sun, 25 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
From $38.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Tickets starting at $30 [+fees]

Bug Hunter and The Narcissist Cookbook are touring the US together as a one-two punch of impactful story-telling songwriters. Fresh off the first season of their hit podcast, Jam Mechanics, both performers are ready to ge...

This is an All Ages event
Presented by Chop Shop.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bug Hunter, The Narcissist Cookbook

Venue

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.