Dale Watson and His Lonestars live at gtl

Get Tight Lounge
Wed, 5 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsRichmond
$24.25

About

Although born in Alabama, Dale Watson is as Texas as the Panhandle or a smokey plate of BBQ. He came to country music early and naturally. His truck driving father moonlighted as a country singer, and his older brothers had bands as well. Dale remembers re...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Get Tight Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dale Watson

Venue

Get Tight Lounge

1104 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

