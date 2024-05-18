Top track

Baseck & Adobeprincess All Night at Rash

Rash Bar NYC
Sat, 18 May, 6:00 pm
DJBrooklyn
$5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Saturday night at Rash

Skip the line by buying ahead

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Rash
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

adobeprincess, Baseck

Venue

Rash Bar NYC

941 Willoughby Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

