DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BU$HI

Le Bikini
Wed, 9 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsToulouse
€28.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Talent incontournable de la scène rap, Bushi ne cesse d’impressionner par son énergie, le choix de ses prods, ses collaborations internationales et continue d'imposer son univers, à l’image de son merch plébiscité par la crème des artistes US.

Porté par l...

Présenté par BLEU CITRON PRODUCTIONS SAS et BASED MTP Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mussy, Bu$hi

Venue

Le Bikini

Parc Technologique du Canal, Rue Théodore Monod, 31520 Ramonville-Saint-Agne, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.