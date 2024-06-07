DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DUE - Canto di balene per pinguini soli FringeMI

Cascina Cuccagna
Fri, 7 Jun, 8:00 pm
TheatreMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Spettacolo finalista del Premio Scenario 2023

Con: Mattia Lauro, Claudia Nicolazzo

Regia: Greta Bendinelli, Mattia Lauro

Drammaturgia: Mattia Laur

Dalila e Umberto si sono amati per alcuni anni, condividendo gioie e dolori della vita quotidiana. E, dop...

Nessun limite
Presentato da Cascina Cuccagna.

Venue

Cascina Cuccagna

Via Cuccagna 2, 20135 Milan Milan, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.