SONDA: Spray + Riccardo Bhi

ARCA
Sat, 25 May, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
From €15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
SONDA presents

SPRAY

RICCARDO BHI

LIVING CODE

Questo è un evento 21+
Presentato da ARCA MILANO

Lineup

Spray, Riccardo BHI

Venue

ARCA

Via Rimini, 38, 20142 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

