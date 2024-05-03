Top track

HARRY

Minds Idle, ROSANNA, James Sebastian, Seb Turner-Moore

The Amersham Arms
Fri, 3 May, 7:00 pm
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

HARRY
Dive into a night of eclectic sounds and vibrant performances with Minds Idle, Rosanna, James Sebastian, and Seb Turner-Moore. Experience the whimsical art pop of Minds Idle, the nostalgic yet contemporary synth-pop of Rosanna, the thrilling classic rock r...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by REAL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Minds Idle, James Sebastian

The Amersham Arms

Amersham Arms, 388 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6TY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

