DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CRi

SPYBAR
Fri, 19 Jul, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

CRi, also known as Christophe Dubé, quickly established himself in the Montreal electronic scene with his unique sonic palette marked by pulsating house synths, intricately layered syncopated snares and forward-thinking basslines.

In 2019, CRi made his de...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

CRi

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

