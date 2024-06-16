DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

anaiis

Purcell Room
Sun, 16 Jun, 7:45 pm
GigsLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Settle in for a stunning and intimate art performance as anaiis reflects on Black motherhood, with a live quartet and choir.

anaiis is an artist, a mother and a sculptor of healing sounds whose work embodies the multitude of cultures and influences impart...

This is a 14+ event
Part of Chaka Khan's Meltdown, presented by Southbank Centre.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

anaiis

Venue

Purcell Room

Belvedere Rd, South Bank, London SE1 8XX, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.