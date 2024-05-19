Top track

Gnmr - Recollection in Tranquillity

VIVO - Festa Del Lavoro Creativo-

Ippodromo del Visarno
Sun, 19 May, 11:00 am
PartyFirenze
About

🌳 V I V O – Festa del Lavoro Creativo 🌳

Domenica 19 Maggio 2024 - Ippodromo del Visarno (Firenze)

Tenax, @lenozzedifigaro e @fragolize.it sono felici di annunciare la prima edizione di Vivo, un evento day-time interamente dedicato alla valorizzazione d...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato le nozze di figaro srl
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

3
Lil’ Louis, DJ Gruff, GNMR and 3 more

Venue

Ippodromo del Visarno

Viale del Visarno, 14, 50144 Firenze FI, Italy
Doors open11:00 am

