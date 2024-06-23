DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Peng Femme Jam

Purcell Room
Sun, 23 Jun, 7:15 pm
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Make some music with the Peng Femme Jam, where women and non-binary musicians are given the spotlight to perform, jam and be their full selves.

The jam culture in London is buzzing. But jams, much like the wider music-industry, are often male-dominated....

This is a 14+ event
Part of Chaka Khan's Meltdown, presented by Southbank Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Purcell Room

Belvedere Rd, South Bank, London SE1 8XX, UK
Doors open6:45 pm

