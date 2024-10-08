Top track

Rock & Roll Queen





The Subways

The Crescent
Tue, 8 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£25.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

2023 is set to be the band’s heaviest touring schedule since pre the pandemic with several full European tours planned. It is indeed live where the band hit another level. In 20 years of international touring they have notably supported AC/DC, Foo Fighters...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by The Crescent.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Subways

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK

Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

