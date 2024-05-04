DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
URBAN DESI EVENTS PRESENTS!
Event: Bollywood v RNB Masquerade Special
Date: Sat 04th May
Time: 11 pm till 4 am
Venue: SCALA London
Dress Code: Masquerade Glam with a Bollywood or RnB Twist!
2 Room of Music!
1000 Ravers
MASKS IS AVAILABLE ON TH...
