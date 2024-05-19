Top track

SUNDAY SUNDAY Open Air by SUW

La Terrrazza
Sun, 19 May, 7:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
From €15.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Under the banner of 'Siempre Domingo', Sunday Sunday emerges as Mexico's premier electronic music event to cap off the weekend, boasting a global presence while rooted in the historic heart of Mexico City. This sonic flood, graced by the world's top DJs, n...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por SUW -Side Up Works-.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Skatebård, Lauer, Alison Swing and 1 more

Venue

La Terrrazza

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

