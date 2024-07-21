DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Capoplaza + Artie5 + Tony Boy + Niky Savage - SSF

Parco Gondar
Sun, 21 Jul, 10:00 pm
GigsGallipoli
From €36.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Capoplaza + Artie5 + Tony Boy + Niky Savage - Sottosopra Fest (SSF)

Tutte le età
Parco Gondar

1
Capo Plaza, Artie 5ive, Tony Boy and 1 more

Parco Gondar

Lungomare Galileo Galilei Lung, Otello Torsello, 73014 Gallipoli LE, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

