Perreo Garden: THE Y2k Parrty - Latin & Reggaeton Classics

181 North 10th Street Brooklyn, NY 11211 United States
Fri, 10 May, 11:30 pm
PartyNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

NO BS! Just Perreo!

No lo pienses dos veces!

Follow us for MORE ! @PERREOPARRTY

be careful of the booty shaking

please drink water

CLASSICOS DE REGGAETON !!!

Meet new people, and dance all night long!

Arrive Early for Dinner & Stay Late for Drinks....

This is a 21+ event (Physical ID required).
Presented by iBoatNYC Inc.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

181 North 10th Street Brooklyn, NY 11211 United States

181 North 10th Street, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Doors open11:30 pm

