PUPPETMASTAZ

6MIC
Sat, 25 May, 8:30 pm
GigsAix-en-Provence
€29.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Imaginez un Muppet show hip hop crado, peuplé de rats en sweat à capuche qui se défient autour du mic'... Bienvenue dans le monde merveilleux des Puppetmastaz. Une des surprises du Printemps de Bourges 2003 Fondées dans les années 90 à l'initiative de Mr M...

Tout public
Présenté par 6MIC.
Lineup

Puppetmastaz

Venue

6MIC

160 Rue Pascal Duverger, 13090 Aix-en-Provence, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

