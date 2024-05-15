Top track

Badders

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PEEKABOO Los Angeles

The Vermont Hollywood
Wed, 15 May, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Badders
Got a code?

About

Brownies & Lemonade presents PEEKABOO at The Vermont in Los Angeles. This is a special, one night only show for the ticket buyers of the PEEKABOO Eyes Wide Open LA show on 3/9/24. RSVP below to access entry. Must have password to gain access. Entry is firs...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Brownies and Lemonade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

PEEKABOO

Venue

The Vermont Hollywood

1020 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
1500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.