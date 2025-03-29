Top track

Eddy de Pretto - LOVE'n'TENDRESSE

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Eddy de Pretto + première partie

Zénith Montpellier Sud
Sat, 29 Mar 2025, 8:00 pm
GigsMontpellier
€36.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Eddy de Pretto - LOVE'n'TENDRESSE
Got a code?

About Eddy De Pretto

French rapper, singer and songwriter Eddy de Pretto bridges the gap between hip-hop and French chanson. His 2018 debut album, Cure, featured a blend of hip-hop, rap, pop and R&B, with emotionally charged tracks focusing on topics such as youth culture, pol Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Eddy de Pretto signe son grand retour ! Deux ans après son dernier album "À TOUS LES BATARDS”, certifié disque d’or, le chanteur revient avec son nouvel album “CRASH CŒUR”!

Auteur, compositeur et interprète, l’artiste a toujours eu une vision claire de se...

Réservé aux plus de 16 ans
Présenté par Talent Boutique
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eddy De Pretto

Venue

Zénith Montpellier Sud

2733 Avenue Albert Einstein, 34000 Montpellier, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.