DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

I Barely Sleep EP Release Party

Headrow House
Thu, 23 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Immerse yourself in Millie Bolton's 'I Barely Sleep' EP – a captivating journey through six tracks of indie pop brilliance. Bursting with infectious melodies, introspective lyrics, and irresistible energy, this EP is a testament to Millie's artistry and pa...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Super Friendz.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Araya, Millie Bolton, Alfie Blue

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs