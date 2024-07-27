DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

WXPN Welcomes Rhett Miller w/guest Jeffrey Gaines

Elkton Music Hall
Sat, 27 Jul, 8:00 pm
$38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Rhett Miller

Texas native Rhett Miller is perhaps best known as the frontman of the Dallas-based alt-country band the Old 97's, although he has also pursued a critically acclaimed solo career. Formed in 1993, the Old 97's built a devoted following with their brash blen

Event information

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rhett Miller

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Will there be seats?

There will be seats for those that need them due to health or mobility issues.

