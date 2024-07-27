DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Texas native Rhett Miller is perhaps best known as the frontman of the Dallas-based alt-country band the Old 97's, although he has also pursued a critically acclaimed solo career. Formed in 1993, the Old 97's built a devoted following with their brash blen...
There will be seats for those that need them due to health or mobility issues.
