Top track

Soho Live Music Club - I Will Wait for You (Live)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Night Train ft. Rick Simpson

Alfie's
Sat, 11 May, 10:30 pm
GigsLondon
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Soho Live Music Club - I Will Wait for You (Live)
Got a code?

About

Join us at London’s premium weekly jazz late show, “The Night Train". Alfies' is proud to present the swinging and upbeat sounds of the Rick Simpson Trio - one of the UK's hottest piano-led bands. The leader of the trio, Rick, is well-known on the jazz sce...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soho Live Music Club.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The James Browne Trio

Venue

Alfie's

49 Greek Street, Westminster, London, W1D 4EG, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
Event ends12:30 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.