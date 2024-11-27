Top track

Fuck Me Up

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pokey LaFarge

Electric Brixton
Wed, 27 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£39.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fuck Me Up
Got a code?

About Pokey LaFarge

When Pokey LaFarge first heard the music of bluegrass pioneer Bill Monroe at age 16, he couldn’t swap his guitar for a mandolin quick enough. A passion for Americana music and its history quickly blossomed, with the Illinois-born singer-songwriter independ Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

This is a 14+ event (under 16s to be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by DHP FAMILY.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pokey LaFarge

Venue

Electric Brixton

Town Hall Parade, London SW2 1RJ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.