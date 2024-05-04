DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Space Melt Cinema: Airplane! w/ Justin Roczniak

Ukie Club
Sat, 4 May, 8:00 pm
$20.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

AIRPLANE! (1980 | English | 87 min) is a disaster comedy film with wall-to-wall puns, slapstick, and surreal gags.

Space Melt Cinema is a microcinema dedicated to movies that are fun to watch in a group, based in Philly.

Justin Roczniak is a host of Well...

All ages
Presented by 4333 Collective.
Venue

Ukie Club

847 N Franklin St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
400 capacity

