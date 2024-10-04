Top track

Lost Without You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Howlers

Omeara
Fri, 4 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lost Without You
Got a code?

About

London desert-rockers The Howlers have quickly identified themselves as one of the UK’s must-see live acts, following a host of sold out live dates the length and breadth of the UK and 3 critically acclaimed EP’s the band have Gained much deserved praise f...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Howlers

Venue

Omeara

6 O’meara Street, London Bridge, SE1
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.