DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Jack Browning is an artist and musician from London. A sucker for blues, folk and country music with experience touring all around the UK and Europe, he sings about love, loss, folklore and most everything in between, raising cheers and raising beers in eq...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.