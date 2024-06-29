DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jack Browning and The Family Guns

Hot Box
Sat, 29 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Jack Browning is an artist and musician from London. A sucker for blues, folk and country music with experience touring all around the UK and Europe, he sings about love, loss, folklore and most everything in between, raising cheers and raising beers in eq...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jack Browning

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.