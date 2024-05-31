DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
On Fri 31st May, Brazilian DJ/Producer Classmatic touches down at E1 for his first London performance of 2024. Gaining critical acclaim after releasing summer hit ‘Toma Dale’ on Jamie Jones’ imprint Hot Creations, and ‘El Primer Corazón’ in 2022, the selec...
