DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Classmatic, AJ Christou

E1
Fri, 31 May, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

On Fri 31st May, Brazilian DJ/Producer Classmatic touches down at E1 for his first London performance of 2024. Gaining critical acclaim after releasing summer hit ‘Toma Dale’ on Jamie Jones’ imprint Hot Creations, and ‘El Primer Corazón’ in 2022, the selec...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Classmatic, AJ Christou

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.