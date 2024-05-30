DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Giovanni Truppi si forma musicalmente al pianoforte per poi passare anche alla chitarra e al canto. Magnetico performer, oltre alla chitarra in concerto utilizza un pianoforte di sua ideazione ottenuto modificando un piano verticale: uno strumento di dimen
GIOVANNI TRUPPI
Giovanni Truppi sarà in tour quest'estate, esibendosi in un'emozionante serie di concerti in solo, chitarra e voce.
Sarà un'esperienza intima e coinvolgente che permetterà al pubblico di scoprire la sua musica in un modo completamente nu...
