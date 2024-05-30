Top track

Giovanni Truppi - Mia (feat. Calcutta)

Giovanni Truppi

Coccobello
Thu, 30 May, 9:00 pm
GigsCarpi
€16.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Giovanni Truppi

Giovanni Truppi si forma musicalmente al pianoforte per poi passare anche alla chitarra e al canto. Magnetico performer, oltre alla chitarra in concerto utilizza un pianoforte di sua ideazione ottenuto modificando un piano verticale: uno strumento di dimen Read more

Event information

GIOVANNI TRUPPI

Giovanni Truppi sarà in tour quest'estate, esibendosi in un'emozionante serie di concerti in solo, chitarra e voce.
Sarà un'esperienza intima e coinvolgente che permetterà al pubblico di scoprire la sua musica in un modo completamente nu...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Circolo Culturale Kalinka.
Lineup

Giovanni Truppi

Venue

Coccobello

Via San Rocco 1, 41012 Carpi Modena, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

