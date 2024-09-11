DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

American Aquarium

El Club Detroit
Wed, 11 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
From $27.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Anywhere off Hatteras Island, Chicamacomico sounds made up, like some wine-drunk incantation or maybe a tongue twister—try to say it ten times fast. But as a former life-saving station built in 1874 on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, the name is perhaps...

All ages
Presented by El Club.
$
Lineup

American Aquarium

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

