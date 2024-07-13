DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Millwall Jew

Camden Comedy Club
Sat, 13 Jul, 6:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Ivor Dembina (The Guardian ****) prepares for the Edinburgh Finge 2024 with his latest solo comedy show about the Jewish football fan who tires of being expected to support the 'Jewish' north London club Tottenham Hotspur, and decides to swear allegiance...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ivor Dembina.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ivor Dembina

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Doors open5:30 pm

