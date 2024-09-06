Top track

TOMMY VEXT

The Underworld
Fri, 6 Sept, 6:00 pm
£29.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

With the upcoming release of his new album, “A.N.T.A.R.C.T.I.C.A.”, Tommy Vext (Ex Bad Wolves, fill-in vocalist for Five Finger Death Punch, Divine Heresy) will be performing his highly anticipated first show in the UK as a solo artist.

Presented by The Underworld.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tommy Vext

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

