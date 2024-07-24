DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sunspells, FEZ, Wednesday's Child

The Social
Wed, 24 Jul, 7:00 pm
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sunspells

Sunspells are an Art Rock band hailing from N.London. Live appearances at Secret Garden Party and Leopallooza, plus touring with the likes of Mystery Jets in 2022. The band went into the studio summer 23’ to make a record. New music coming 2024...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by REAL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

FEZ, Wednesday’s Child

The Social

5 Little Portland St, London W1W 7JD
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

