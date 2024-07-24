DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sunspells
Sunspells are an Art Rock band hailing from N.London. Live appearances at Secret Garden Party and Leopallooza, plus touring with the likes of Mystery Jets in 2022. The band went into the studio summer 23’ to make a record. New music coming 2024...
