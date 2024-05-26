DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jetfire Bank Holiday: Kpop, Hiphop, Classics!

The Roxy
Sun, 26 May, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Get pumped for JETFIRE on May 26th, a Sunday bank holiday bash at The Roxy! It's gonna be a mad mix of K-pop, pop, hip hop, and classic tunes. Grab your mates for a for a night of dancing and pure vibes. Don't snooze—snag your tickets now and let's have a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Churchill Marketing Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Roxy

3-5 Rathbone Pl, Fitzrovia, London W1T 1HJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.