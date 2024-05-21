Top track

Devils Cut

Fcukers

The Pickle Factory
Tue, 21 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£13.71

About

Eat Your Own Ears presents Fcukers at The Pickle Factory.

Plus a special DJ set from Sorry.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fcukers, Sorry

Venue

The Pickle Factory

13-14 The Oval, London E2 9DU
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

