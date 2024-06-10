Top track

Action Bronson - Baby Blue (feat. Chance the Rapper)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Action Bronson Presents: Dr. Bachlava and Human Growth Hormone - Celebrating LPR's 16th Anniversary

Le Poisson Rouge
Mon, 10 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$72.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Action Bronson - Baby Blue (feat. Chance the Rapper)
Got a code?

About

Action Bronson Presents: Dr. Bachlava and Human Growth Hormone - Celebrating LPR's 16th Anniversary - Live at LPR on June 10th, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

7:00 PM doors | 8:00 PM show (all ages)

More shows at http://LPR.com

Sign u...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Action Bronson

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.