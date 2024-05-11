DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Secret Service LBC is bringing Space Yacht Sessions to Long Beach.
Space Yacht Sessions focuses on 3 things: innovative artists, intimate settings, and immaculate sets.
8pm - 2am
213 East Broadway Long Beach, CA 90802
21+
No Ins & Outs
No Outside Foo...
