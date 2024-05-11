Top track

Jake Shore & The Williams Fam - Freak 2 the Core

Space Yacht Sessions: Long Beach

Edison Theatre
Sat, 11 May, 8:00 pm
PartyLong Beach
$21.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Secret Service LBC is bringing Space Yacht Sessions to Long Beach.

Space Yacht Sessions focuses on 3 things: innovative artists, intimate settings, and immaculate sets.

8pm - 2am

213 East Broadway Long Beach, CA 90802

21+

No Ins & Outs

No Outside Foo...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Space Yacht
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Edison Theatre

213 East Broadway, Long Beach, California 90802, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

