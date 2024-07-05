DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kode9, DJ Nigga Fox & Silvia Kastel

FOLD
Fri, 5 Jul, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Kode9 returns to Fold after his sold-out outing in January, bringing along Príncipe mainstay and innovator of the Afro-Portuguese scene DJ Nigga Fox, and Silvia Kastel with her experimental mix of pop melodies and global bass-heavy polyrhythms

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PERCOLATE.
£
Venue

FOLD

Gillian House, Stephenson St, London E16 4SA, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

