MURDER 'Apocalypse Rock' LP release party w/ Burial Waves @ Holy Frijoles

Holy Frijoles
Fri, 17 May, 9:30 pm
GigsBaltimore
$15.45
MURDER 'Apocalypse Rock' LP release party

with Burial Waves

Friday, May 17th, 2024 @ Holy Frijoles

Door at 9:30 PM / Show at 10:00 PM

21+

Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
$
Burial Waves

Holy Frijoles

908 West 36th Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21211, United States
Doors open9:30 pm

