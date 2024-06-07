DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Take a ride with your best friends at Fast Fashion, as they get behind the wheel and allow you to relive all your favorite DM hits from the band's heyday. They will never let you down again as they take you back in time to a s...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.