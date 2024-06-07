DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fast Fashion : A Tribute To Depeche Mode, Burn : A Tribute To The Cure

recordBar
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$24.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Take a ride with your best friends at Fast Fashion, as they get behind the wheel and allow you to relive all your favorite DM hits from the band's heyday. They will never let you down again as they take you back in time to a s...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by recordBar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

