All Day Fundraiser For Radio Ship Mi Amigo

Hot Box
Sat, 29 Jun, 12:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for a day of fundraising for Mi Amigo Radio. Garry Lee will be undertaking DJ duties.

Leeds own Amon Acid will be closing the night with doom heavy pychedelic stoner riffs

Hailing From Saturn and residing in Brighton, Codex Seraphini blur the lin...

All ages under 18's must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
Lineup

1
Nukli, Circus Cannon, Codex Serafini and 1 more

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm
100 capacity
Accessibility information

