DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Messe Nocturne invite Mar

211
Thu, 16 May, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Show case + scene ouvert + Dj set

Ambiance : Rap , Rnb , Afro, Amapiano, soul , et en plus c’est gratuit donc viens et reste dans l’axe ✨.

Concernant L’artiste :

MA nous présente au travers de son introspection ce qu’est la vie de banlieue et ses présen...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par croixement pour tous.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

211

211 Av. Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.