Bad Posture Club - Take It As It Comes

Descolada + Bad Posture Club + DPCD

Lonesome Station Old Fort
Sun, 16 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsOld Fort
$14.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Bad Posture Club - Take It As It Comes
About

Bad Posture Club is a Minneapolis-based folk duo made up of Maren Day and Morgan Kavanagh. Their songwriting explores themes of home-places, memory, and family, finding inspiration in the strange relationship between human softness and the unyielding socie...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Lonesome Station
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bad Posture Club, DPCD, Descolada

Venue

Lonesome Station Old Fort

39 Catawba Avenue, Old Fort, North Carolina 28762, United States
Doors open7:00 pm
50 capacity

