DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
If Héctor Lavoe Boxed Rubén Blades and KRS-1 was the referee, you'd get Flaco Navaja. A nostalgic old sound with brand new spoken word.
Flaco Navaja is a singer, poet, actor, who is born and raised in the Bronx. He sings in both Spanish and English and ha...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.